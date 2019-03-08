Tandem Diabetes Care, an insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, announced that it is now registered as an approved vendor of insulin pumps and supplies under the Assistive Devices Program (ADP) in Ontario, Canada.

The t:slim X2 insulin pump features Dexcom G5 Mobile continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) integration, making it the only CGM-integrated insulin pump approved in Canada for making daily diabetes treatment decisions without fingersticks.

“This registration is meaningful, as approximately 40 percent of people living with type 1 diabetes in Canada reside in Ontario and are now able to obtain reimbursement for the t:slim X2 insulin pump,” said John Sheridan, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care.

“We’ve seen a high level of interest from people with diabetes in Canada, where insulin pump options have been limited in recent years. By reducing a financial barrier, this registration provides more people access to our exciting technology as a new option for insulin therapy management.”

The simple-to-use t:slim X2 insulin pump includes advanced features like a large color touchscreen, rechargeable battery, USB connectivity and watertight construction (IPX7)3. As the only insulin pump integrated with Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM, dynamic glucose data can be easily accessed and shared using a compatible mobile device.

The t:slim X2 pump is up to 38 percent smaller than other insulin pumps and holds up to 300 units of insulin.5

The t:slim X2 insulin pump is now covered in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, and has been approved for listing on the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program which provides coverage to the First Nations and Inuit population. Tandem has now secured coverage for nearly half of all Canadians living with type 1 diabetes.

According to Diabetes Canada, there are more than 3.6 million Canadians living with diabetes and approximately 10 percent have type 1 diabetes.6 Insulin pumps and diabetes supplies are a covered benefit for qualifying recipients of disability tax credit, assistive devices programs, and qualifying expenses for registered disability savings plans offered in various forms across Canadian provinces.

