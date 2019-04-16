Synaptive Medical, a global pioneer in automation and robotics, today revealed an automated white matter segmentation feature to augment its Modus Plan surgical planning software tool that remains under development.

Modus Plan, previously referred to as BrightMatter Plan, is named to align with the next generation of Synaptive products, including Modus V, and will be available for purchase this year.

During neurosurgical procedures, it is critical for surgeons to minimize disruption of white matter, which is organized into bundles that may correspond to different brain functions and whose particular location differs on a per-patient basis. Access to tractography, an adjunct to a surgeon’s anatomical knowledge, provides patient-specific and potentially life-saving information while planning and performing procedures.

Synaptive has the only whole brain tractography tool that is fully automated, which eliminates the time-consuming, subjective process by which tractography is otherwise generated, and allows surgeons unprecedented access to tractography for every procedure they perform. With Modus Plan, surgeons will have the ability to visualize and highlight patient-specific bundles of interest instantly, which may allow surgeons to identify safer surgical approaches, optimizing their workflow.

“Modus Plan’s automated tractography technology already allows me to customize pre-operative plans for each of my patients and minimize the risk of complications,” said Dr. Sebastian Koga MD, medical director, Neuroscience Institute, and chairman, Neurosurgery Division, Ochsner North Shore Region. “Tract segmentation takes our approach one step further, creating an easy process to illuminate or hide bundles of interest as needed. This ability enhances my ability to plan delicate surgical approaches for tumors or other pathology.”

“Surgical technology should adapt to the surgeon, not the other way around,” said Cameron Piron, president and chief strategy officer of Synaptive. “In developing the segmented white matter tract feature to our Modus Plan, Synaptive aims to equip surgeons with the most comprehensive view of each patient’s neuroanatomy so valuable energy spent in the planning phase may be reflected in patient outcomes.”

Modus Plan, including its new automated tract segmentation feature, represents Synaptive’s commitment to automation and product integration. Modus Plan will be compatible with cranial implementations of Synaptive’s suite of neurological and orthopedic care solutions.

