Surrey Clinical Research Centre, a core human research resource within the Faculty of Health & Medical Sciences at University of Surrey in the UK, has signed a new five-year renewal contract to use Promasys EDC from clinical data management technology provider OmniComm Systems.

Surrey Clinical Research, an MHRA Phase I accredited facility with expertise in Phase I, first-in-human, through to Phase IV, has used Promasys since 2014, and the new agreement extends that commitment for an additional five-year period from 2019 to 2024.

Surrey CRC is able to advise and execute the complete clinical trials process from start to finish, including protocol design and development, oversight of all regulatory applications, set-up, management and conduct, as well as data management, data analysis and reporting from single-site to global multi-center trials.

The enhanced features and functionality of Promasys 7.4 include improvements to the Lab Connector, Lab Review Module, Sample Tracking, Event Coding and Electronic Signatures — all of which were instrumental in securing the new agreement with Surrey.

In addition, PRO workflow capabilities were an added bonus, as Surrey is looking to incorporate patient-reported outcomes in upcoming studies.

Surrey Clinical Research Centre research and study management head Dr Vikki Revell said: “The Surrey Clinical Research Centre is excited to continue and develop their well-established working relationship with OmniComm. The Promasys EDC system has been an excellent asset for both our clinical trial and academic research projects.”

Promasys is an integrated clinical data management and EDC system that brings industry standard quality and efficiency to data collection and data management in clinical trials.

Built on a history of innovation spanning almost 30 years and utilized in more than 1,000 clinical trials around the globe, Promasys has become the data management and EDC solution of choice for many of the world’s leading academic, medical research and life science organizations.

OmniComm chief commercial officer Dr Kuno van der Post said: “We’re delighted to have earned the trust and renewed business commitment from Surrey Clinical Research Centre, especially given that it is one of the most prestigious research institutes in the United Kingdom.”