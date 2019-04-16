Medical technology firm Stryker has introduced next generation Surpass Evolve Flow Diverter for the treatment of brain aneurysms.

Surpass Evolve Flow Diverter has been launched following CE mark approval in March this year.

Stryker said that Surpass Evolve is the firm’s latest entrant into the flow diversion space for the treatment of brain aneurysms.

Toronto Western Hospital’s joint department of medical imaging neuroradiologist Dr Vitor Mendes Pereira, who conducted first procedures with the next generation flow diverter for treatment, said: “Surpass Evolve represents an exciting advancement in the treatment of complex brain aneurysms. The device is easy to use, highly responsive and demonstrates a strong flow diversion for aneurysm healing.”

Based on the safe opening and optimal flow diversion profile of the existing Surpass platform, the new device has been developed to enhance the overall procedural ease of use and provide physicians with a better control across the procedure.

Flow diverters will help physicians to treat their patients suffering from brain aneurysms without entering the sac of the aneurysm itself, said the company.

Stryker neurovascular division president Mark Paul said: “The Surpass Evolve Flow Diverter is the culmination of many years of flow diversion research, extensive physician feedback from around the world and Stryker’s engineering prowess.

“This high performing device will be a great addition to our hemorrhagic portfolio to help physicians in the treatment of brain aneurysms.”

The company also produces Surpass Streamline Flow Diverter, which is a cobalt chromium and platinum tungsten braided, self-expandable tube (stent) developed to treat ide-neck and fusiform intracranial aneurysms.

Surpass Streamline Flow Diverter was designed for the treatment of brain aneurysms in patients 18 years of age and older.

It can be used to treat large or giant saccular intracranial aneurysms with a wide-neck or fusiform intracranial aneurysms in the internal carotid artery with a diameter between 2.5 mm and 5.3 mm.

Stryker provides advanced products and services in orthopedics, medical and surgical, as well as neurotechnology and spine segments.