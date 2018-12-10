Ultrasound medical imaging specialist SuperSonic Imagine has implemented PTC’s ThingWorx industrial IoT platform to remotely monitor and service its medical imaging devices.

France-based SuperSonic Imagine, which was founded in 2005, produces Aixplorer series ultrasound platforms, featuring UltraFast technology.

The UltraFast technology is claimed to have given rise to new imaging modes including ShearWave Elastography (SWE), where users are allowed to view and measure tissue stiffness in real-time on a color map, setting the standards of care for non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases.

This year, the French company showcased its new Aixplorer MACH 30, a connected device, a supported by PTC’s ThingWorx.

Aixplorer MACH 30 features a new concept in ultrasound and a new SonicPad, designed to enhance the user’s control of the functions needed during examination. This improves both user comfort and exam efficiency.

With ThingWorx, remote monitoring of Aixplorer MACH 30 will be available, which can maximize uptime, increase the stability of the platform and avoid patient care disruptions.

SuperSonic Imagine innovation director Jacques Souquet said: “Our mission is for SuperSonic Imagine technology to become the industry standard in non-invasive care for breast and liver diseases. With the support of ThingWorx, we first ensure the highest level of security for customer data protection and improve our reactivity to provide better customer service.

“Our ultrasound platform will now provide remote automated monitoring of our systems in the field for better service to our customers and their patients. Thanks to the rapid development allowed by ThingWorx we will soon be able to provide additional online services to our customers.”

PTC stated that its ThingWorx has been built for industrial environments and it is claimed to be an end-to-end technology platform that provides functionality, flexibility and agility needed to develop, deploy, and extend IoT applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences.

The platform has several features such as multiple connectivity options, application development tools, analytics and AR. With ThingWorx, industrial businesses can create scalable and secure solutions that while offering high levels of return on investment, PTC noted.

PTC Smart Connected Products general manager Iain Michel said: “ThingWorx will enable Supersonic Imagine to significantly improve machine reliability.

“We look forward to supporting this innovative leader to achieve its goal of becoming the industry-standard supplier of diagnostic technology and improving the clinical and patient experience.”