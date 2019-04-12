Medical technology company Stryker has launched its latest defibrillation solution, the LIFEPAK CR2 defibrillator with LIFELINKcentral AED program manager, in the US.

The medical technology firm said that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the Premarket Approval (PMA) for its LIFEPAK CR2 automated external defibrillator (AED).

Stryker has introduced its LIFPAK CR2 AED previously in Europe and Canada in 2017 and in Japan after a year.

LIFEPAK CR2 AED has been designed using an array of new technology, including cprINSIGHT technology that allows chest compressions to continue during ECG analysis.

cprINSIGHT is helpful in increasing the hands-on time and reducing the longest pauses in CPR, which could improve the survival outcomes.

The device features a child mode button that reduces defibrillation energy for pediatric patients, and a bilingual option that enables the rescuer to toggle to a second pre-set language.

LIFEPAK CR2 is capable of connecting with the self-monitoring LIFELINKcentral AED program manager using Wi-Fi connectivity.

The device allows the organization’s AED manager to remotely monitor and manage device readiness issues such as low battery or expired electrodes and ensure the device is always ready to use when needed.

The LIFEPAK CR2 is also capable of reporting via LIFELINKcentral using Wi-Fi connection when a device is being used and pads have been placed on the victim by transmitting near real-time email alerts.

It can also be used to send near real-time event data, including patient’s heart rhythm and shocks delivered, to incoming emergency services through Wi-Fi, using the LIFENET AED Event Viewer application.

Stryker emergency care public access vice president and general manager Ryan Landon said: “In order to save more lives from sudden cardiac arrest, we must save time. The LIFEPAK CR2 is designed to help rescuers provide higher quality CPR and to provide the fastest first shock when defibrillation is needed.

“Everything about it is designed to increase user confidence. The LIFEPAK CR2 harnesses the benefits of connectivity to provide a foundation for better care throughout the entire chain of survival and to simplify AED program management for our customers.”

The company claims that the platform combines new technology with connectivity and simplicity to keep AED program managers and rescuers focused on saving more lives, which matters the most.