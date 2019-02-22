Stimwave Technologies has issued a statement in response to a complaint made by Nevro in Federal Court Delaware District last week alleging Stimwave is infringing Nevro's patents covering inventions relating to that company’s neurostimulation technology.

Stimwave maintains that the claims in the lawsuit are completely baseless, unfounded and invalid.

“Stimwave has never practiced the methods or art stated in any Nevro patent,” said Laura Tyler Perryman, Founder and CEO of Stimwave. “Receivers and signal delivery devices have been utilizing kHz frequency ranges for over 40 years. We plan to rigorously respond to this action and proceed with a motion to dismiss in the coming months as well as evaluate separate actions.”

Stimwave offers the world’s only wireless micro-sized device cleared by the FDA to treat chronic neuropathic pain throughout the body, from back and leg pain addressed by spinal cord stimulation to peripheral nervous system treatment for foot and ankle pain, shoulder pain, wrist and elbow pain, knee pain, hip pain and more, allowing more patients to be treated more than ever before with a viable, affordable alternative to help fight opioid usage across the country.

Representing a life-changing technological breakthrough for the more than 400 million people worldwide who endure daily chronic pain, the Stimwave Freedom Stimulators are also the smallest neuromodulation devices available, at a volume size of 0.25 cc compared to the next smallest form factors at 25 cc and greater – 100 times the footprint of Stimwave devices. Stimwave was named this week by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2019.

Stimwave Technologies Incorporated is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of wirelessly powered, injectable, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with a convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly cost-effective pain management solution that is easily incorporated into their daily lives.

Source: Company Press Release