Southern Spine, a manufacturer of implants and instruments for spinal surgery, announced the release of three new StabiLink Dual Lamina Implants specifically designed for upper thoracic clinical use.

Alan H. Daniels MD, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University has specifically used the StabiLink Dual Lamina constructs as an adjunct to long segment, pedicle screw deformity constructs to help prevent proximal junctional kyphosis (PJK) and proximal junctional failure (PJF).

Dr. Daniels has recently published a case study titled “Severe Sagittal Imbalance Correction” where he uses the StabiLink Dual Lamina Implant to create a transition zone at the upper instrumented vertebra (UIV) and UIV+1. In the case study, Dr. Daniels states, “For PJK prevention, an interlaminar flared construct (StabiLink Dual Lamina, Southern Spine, LLC, Macon, GA) was placed. This strategy may be more robust in some cases than ligamentoplasty, and is easily and rapidly applied.” Dr. Daniels’ clinical data will be presented at the upcoming International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) conference April 3-5 in Anaheim, CA. The data highlights recent clinical outcomes utilizing the StabiLink Dual Lamina Implant on sixteen (16) deformity patients for PJK prevention with follow up ranging from two (2) months to over one (1) year.

“We are very excited about the potential that the StabiLink Dual Lamina System can provide these extremely challenging clinical cases,” stated David C. Field, CEO of Southern Spine. “We believe that the new StabiLink Thoracic sizes are an excellent choice to provide a ‘softer landing’ between the stiff pedicle screw construct and the un-instrumented spine.” Mr Field further stated, “We have recently been issued three (3) additional US patents, bringing our IP portfolio to thirteen (13) issued US and International Patents to protect our unique StabiLink MIS Interlaminar Spinal Fixation System.”

The StabiLink MIS Interlaminar Spinal Fixation System has been successfully used in thousands of clinical procedures. You can get a “Hands On” demonstration of the innovative StabiLink MIS Interlaminar System at the upcoming AAOS Conference at Booth #628 or at the ISASS Conference at Booth #403.

Source: Company Press Release