SOTIO, a biotechnology company owned by the PPF Group, presented results from SOV02, its Phase II clinical trial evaluating DCVAC/OvCa, an active cellular immunotherapy product, in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer at 2019 SGO’s 50th Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer today.

Final analysis of SOV02 shows that DCVAC/OvCa decreased the risk of death significantly compared to patients who did not receive DCVAC/OvCa. Clinical trial results were presented during today’s SGO 2019 Plenary Session by SOV02 principal investigator David Cibula, MD, PhD from General University Hospital in Prague (Czech Republic).

In the randomized, open label SOV02 clinical trial, patients with recurrent ovarian cancer received DCVAC/OvCa in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy. Compared to patients who did not receive DCVAC, it decreased the risk of death by 62%. The combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy corresponded with 73% survival at two years, compared to 41% survival when chemotherapy was used alone. Overall survival results are statistically significant with a p-value of 0.0032. Progression Free Survival (PFS) increased from 9.5 to 11.3 months. Treatment with DCVAC/OvCa was very well tolerated and did not lead to any treatment discontinuation.

“Results from final data analysis of SOV02 clinical trial show that patients with recurrent ovarian cancer treated with DCVAC/OvCa are living significantly longer than patients in the control group. This outcome stands out very positively in this highly competitive clinical development landscape,” said David Cibula, MD, PhD, General University Hospital (Prague, Czech Republic), Past-President of European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO), principal investigator of SOV02 study.

Radek Spisek, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of SOTIO commented: “We are very happy that the results of SOV02 study in the second line treatment of ovarian cancer confirm the promising data of SOV01 trial in the first line, reported at ASCO 2018. In cooperation with ENGOT, we are now setting up the design of the pivotal trial that will build on the results of the Phase II program. With the development of DCVAC/OvCa and the latest result we are addressing the medical need in this harmful disease.”

More information and details about the SOV02 clinical trial results can be found in the slides from the oral presentation at SGO 2019 posted below.

Source: Company Press Release