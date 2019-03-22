Smiths Medical, a leading global medical device manufacturer, has recently launched the Level 1 convective warmer.

This next-generation high-flow convective warmer gives health care providers a quiet, simple and safe thermal care solution to help patients maintain normal body temperature through every stage of surgery.

According to clinical research, putting patients and healthcare providers at ease by maintaining patient body temperature — before, during and after a procedure — can help to improve outcomes.1–5

“Warming has been proven to enhance recovery, reduce infection, and increase the overall patient experience. It’s becoming standard practice, and caregivers want a solution that’s safe, easy to use and quieter than existing products. We’re excited to offer just that with our Level 1 convective warmer, and we’re proud that this innovation will positively impact many lives around the world,” said Nirav Sheth, Senior Director of Global Marketing and General Manager at Smiths Medical.

The Level 1 convective warmer is designed to help hospitals increase efficiencies, reduce costs and improve patient outcomes. This new system stands apart by delivering three core benefits to healthcare providers and patients:

Quiet: Noisy environments contribute to communication errors.6 The Level 1® convective warmer emits less than 42 decibels (noise level of a library), which is significantly quieter than other convective warmers.

Simple: With no calibration required, the intuitive design allows caregivers to focus on the patient while maintaining normal body temperature. With the push of a button, caregivers can choose from four temperature settings.

Safe: The Level 1 convective warmer provides precise, hose-end temperature management within one degree Celsius. A safety circuit provides an independent means of shutoff, and over-temperature alerts at each setting help keep patients safe and comfortable

The Level 1 convective warmer is supported by a broad selection of Snuggle Warm® patient warming blankets, accessories and service contracts to meet diverse procedural and customer needs globally. For more information, visit www.smiths-medical.com.

A leading supplier of specialized medical devices and equipment for global markets, focusing on the medication delivery, vital care and safety devices market segments.

Source: Company Press Release