Siemens Healthineers has invested $300m in the Walpole laboratory diagnostics manufacturing facility, located in the US state of Massachusetts.

The Walpole manufacturing and R&D facility involved in the production of laboratory diagnostics reagents and devices.

Siemens Healthineers laboratory diagnostics president Dr Deepak Nath said: “The $300 million investment Siemens Healthineers is making in the Walpole facility exemplifies the company’s broader strategy for investing in the U.S.—our largest market—and for furthering our ability to innovate transformative healthcare solutions that can improve the lives of the patients served by our products.”

The expansion of the laboratory diagnostics manufacturing facility allows to generate up to 700 jobs in the region.

The company noted that it largely completed the expansion of the facility and generated over 275 jobs, as of December. At present, the Walpole facility has over 900 employees.

The Walpole facility is the firm’ major manufacturing facility for assays, which run on the Advia Centaur portfolio of immunoassay instruments, as well as consumables for the firm’s molecular and blood gas testing instruments.

The expanded facility will also involve in the manufacturing of tests for the immunoassay module of the Atellica solution.

Siemens Healthineers supplies over 10 billion laboratory diagnostic tests to its customers per annum across the globe.

Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker said: “Thanks to companies like Siemens Healthineers, Massachusetts continues to be a global leader in the life sciences industry and we are pleased to welcome their growth and investment in Walpole and our Commonwealth to support the global healthcare market.”

In October this year, Siemens Healthineers announced an investment of RMB3bn ($433m) to build a new laboratory diagnostics plant in Shanghai, China.

The company has decided to expand its capacity in Shanghai, based on Chinese government decision of opening its market of medical instruments to overseas investors.

Siemens Healthineers, which is the healthcare arm of German technology firm Siemens, provides products and services in the areas of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging, and in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine.