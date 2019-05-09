Sensus Healthcare has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Brachytherapy Products with Premier.

Effective August 1, 2019, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Sensus’ SRT-100 Superficial Radiation Therapy systems.

“Premier is a well-established and respected organization,” said Joe Sardano, CEO, Sensus Healthcare. “We are proud of our relationship with the company and its 4,000+ member hospitals and health systems and over 165,000 other providers.”

SRT delivers precise, calibrated, low-dose radiation that effectively destroys basal and squamous cell carcinomas, as well as the non-malignant tumor cells that cause keloids. Each treatment is virtually painless and doesn’t involve cutting, bleeding, stitching or anesthesia. There is also no risk of infection or scarring and no need for reconstructive plastic surgery. Sensus’ SRT-100 is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of both non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 165,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

Source: Company Press Release