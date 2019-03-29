US-based medical device firm Sciton has unveiled the latest version of its Joule X platform, bringing realtime aesthetic insights into hands.

The Joule X platform can be equipped with advanced application modules, enabling providers to better personalize and meet their current requirements.

Its architectural design plan also enables to add or exchange modules as per the requirement.

The platform is provided with three delivery modes, including arm, fiber, and broadband light.

Suitable for all medical and aesthetic specialties, the platform offers various modules, including Halo, diVa, Resurfacing Perfected, Allura lasers and BBL (BroadBand Light) with Forever Young branding.

BBL is provided with CoolComfort technology, a precision cooling system that provides advanced cooling capacity.

The firm is showcasing the new Joule X platform at the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery Meeting (ASLMS) at Denver in Colorado, which is being held from 27 to 31 March.

Sciton also provides Clear Suite products, which deliver non-ablative 1064 nm Nd:YAG wavelength to solve skin’s minor imperfections such as diffuse redness, fine lines, wrinkles and appearance of large pores for subtle and refined results on all skin types.

Sciton COO Aaron Burton said: “We are excited to introduce our latest multi-device platform, Joulex, the foundation for many of our newest offerings while incorporating smart technology in applications and software.

“Our physician partners have always wanted the best medical technology for their patients while also valuing a device that includes multiple platforms in one, reducing up-front costs and savings over time.

“We are bringing even more value with novel technology offerings including Sciton iQ, a revolutionary cloud computing data intelligence program empowering practices with system and treatment data analytics to gather business insights.”

Base in Palo Alto of California, Sciton provides laser and light solutions for medical professionals.

The company also provides aesthetic and medical devices for women’s health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction.

Sciton has direct sales network in the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in over 45 countries.