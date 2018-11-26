Medical imaging technology provider Samsung Electronics has unveiled several types of artificial intelligence (AI) based diagnostic imaging software.

The company is showcasing its latest ultrasound, digital radiography, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) concept and their software innovations at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2018 Annual Meeting at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Samsung’s S-Detect for Breast is an AI based software which can analyze breast lesions using ultrasound images. It has been implemented into the company’s ultrasound systems dedicated to radiology.

It supports in standardizing reports and classification of suspicious breast lesions by the use of Breast Imaging-Reporting and Data System, Atlas (BIRADS ATLAS).

In a study, S-Detect for Breast was demonstrated to assist various degrees of improvement in the overall diagnosis of breast lesions.

S-Detect for Breast is claimed to offer a diagnostic accuracy, which improved from 0.83 to 0.87 (AUC, Area Under Curve), within four years or less. The system could act as a useful tool in supporting and guiding breast diagnosis among non-expert breast imaging physicians.

The company has also introduced SimGrid as a solution to ease the workflow to replace grids, while offering better image quality with reduced scatter artifacts.

The auto lung nodule detection (ALND) is a computer aided detection solution based on AI technology used in the detection of lung nodules and is pending 510(k) approval.

Computed Tomography (CT) scans, offered by the Korean electronics giant, come with intra-cranial hemorrhage package that combines a mobile stroke unit with a radiological computer aided triage and notification solution based on its AI technology.

The South Korean electronics giant also claims that it is developing a technology using its AI technology to display information such as knee cartilage thickness as well as images of knee arthritis patients.

Samsung Electronics Health & Medical Equipment Business President and Samsung Medison CEO Dongsoo Jun said: “We are pleased that Samsung’s AI technologies have been successfully applied to the existing diagnostic imaging devices and have been well received in the market.

“As a comprehensive diagnostic imaging solution provider, we will continue to strengthen our technologies through collaboration with hospitals and healthcare professionals. We aim to bring together radiologists and AI to fill in the gaps for improved healthcare management.”