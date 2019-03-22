Switzerland-based healthcare company Roche has launched NAVIFY Mutation Profiler and NAVIFY Therapy Matcher to support comprehensive genomic profiling in cancer.

The NAVIFY Mutation Profiler is a clinical software that provides annotation, interpretation and clinical reporting of next-generation sequencing (NGS) tests.

The NAVIFY Therapy Matcher is an optional clinical decision support app that further aids clinicians in linking clinically actionable mutations to relevant therapy options.

Roche said that the clinical labs planning to develop or install NGS testing in-house are encountering a number of challenges including the complexity of interpretation and the challenge of providing meaningful reporting to clinicians.

The NAVIFY Mutation Profiler enables diagnostic labs to overcome the mentioned challenges by simplifying how labs report on their NGS tests.

The NAVIFY Decision Support portfolio is capable of helping the healthcare professionals navigate increasing complexity of medical and scientific information by transforming data into actionable insights.

Roche Sequencing Solutions head Neil Gunn said: “We are excited with the launch of NAVIFY Mutation Profiler and NAVIFY Therapy Matcher. Together they offer a clinical decision support solution that addresses a major workflow challenge for NGS labs, synthesizing large amounts of medical and scientific data into actionable insights.”

The company said that it intends to expand its NAVIFY Decision Support portfolio, with the launch of NAVIFY Mutation Profiler, to move one step closer to personalized healthcare.

Furthermore, with NAVIFY Tumor Board, along with the integrated NAVIFY Clinical Decision Support apps, the NAVIFY Mutation Profiler contributes for better bridge precision diagnostics with personalized clinical management.

Roche claims that the portfolio has the power to fundamentally change the way oncology teams manage care for cancer patients across the continuum of care and the NAVIFY portfolio is including additional workflow products and clinical decision support applications for transforming the healthcare delivery.

Roche said it intends to enhance patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders.

Thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, including life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines.