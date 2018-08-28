ResMed has announced key upgrades to its Astral life support ventilators, including Optional AutoEPAP in iVAPS for US patients.

AutoEPAP (automatic expiratory positive airway pressure) automatically adjusts a patient’s expiratory pressure in response to flow limitations or obstruction of the upper airway.

AutoEPAP is now available in the United States, and already in use in other markets. It’s an option when in Astral’s iVAPS (intelligent Volume-Assured Pressure Support) mode that automatically adapts to a patient’s changing pressure needs as their respiratory disease progresses.

In addition to AutoEPAP, Astral users worldwide can now:

Easily change interfaces: Patients can easily change between a mouthpiece and a full face, nasal or pillows mask from a single limb circuit.

Customize program names: Clinicians can now name programs on a patient’s Astral device for fast, easy access.

ResMed’s Respiratory Care business president Richie McHale said: “These significant upgrades make Astral one of the most advanced life support ventilators on the market.

“It’s already proven to stabilize ventilation in significantly fewer breaths than its leading competitor, and today’s innovations offer greater ease of use and even more peace of mind to patients across a wide range of respiratory diseases than ever before.”

ResMed, a world-leading connected health company with more than 5 million cloud-connected devices for daily remote patient monitoring, changes lives with every breath.

Its award-winning devices and software solutions help treat and manage sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other respiratory conditions.

Source: Company Press Release