ResMed has introduced its first minimal-contact full face CPAP mask, AirFit F30, the latest addition to its AirFit mask portfolio, which helps users reduce facial marks and wear glasses in bed.

Unlike most traditional full face mask cushions, AirFit F30’s sits below the nasal bridge, preventing top-of-the-nose red marks and irritation, and reducing feelings of claustrophobia for some full face wearers.

AirFit F30 also features ResMed’s latest QuietAir vent, so it’s quieter than ambient noise in the bedroom. Plus, magnetic clips make the mask fast and easy to put on and take off, while a one-size-fits-all headgear ensures an accurate, first-time fit.

Compared to the leading minimal-contact tube-down full face mask:

80% of users said AirFit F30 was easier to use.1

66% of users said AirFit F30 had a more stable fit and better seal.2

AirFit F30 is quieter, based on published performance (21 vs. 32.5 dBA).3

With just two cushion sizes and one headgear, AirFit F30 fit 93 percent of users in a ResMed study.2 Fast and accurate first-time fittings with fewer stock keeping units (SKUs) can help home medical equipment (HME) providers achieve higher patient satisfaction, successful patient setups and simpler inventory management.

ResMed’s sleep business president Jim Hollingshead said: “AirFit F30 is a win-win for sleep apnea patients and HMEs, and the perfect addition to ResMed’s portfolio of CPAP masks.

“It provides an easier, quieter and more stable fit for full face wearers, while HMEs can enjoy faster setups and easier inventory management with a mask designed to fit the first time, every time.”

AirFit F30 will be available later this year in select countries. It will be on display this weekend at the European Respiratory Society Congress in Paris at ResMed’s Booth J.04.

Source: Company Press Release