Regatta Medical subsidiary Resonetics has acquired US-based Caribou Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Blaine of Minnesota, Caribou provides centerless grinding, forming, coiling, machining and laser processing for the medical device industry.

The company mainly offers services to the medical device manufacturers in the Minneapolis market. It also has customer base in high growth market segments across the world.

Dan Honeck, Wendy Honeck and Connie Magnuson established Caribou Technologies in 2005.

Located 30 miles north of the Minneapolis-St. Paul international airport, the company operates 50,000ft² manufacturing facility that offers various services ranging from product development to manufacturing value streams.

Caribou produces specialty wire solutions, including core wires, device tip wires, catheter wires, snare or retrivel wire and stylets.

The company’s solutions are used in neurovascular, endovascular, interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular, cardiac surgery and rhythm management applications.

Its machined solutions comprised of specialty device components, catheter based components, lead and device components and overmolding pins.

Caribou also produces mandrel and assembly tools, including reflow mandrels, forming mandrels, packaging mandrels, manufacturing and assembly mandrels, as well as over and insert molding corepins.

In addition, the firm is specialized in metal fabrication, including: centerless grinding, forming, coiling, machining, surface treatments, secondary processing, and cleaning and passivation.

Resonetics president and CEO Tom Burns said: “Connie, Dan and Wendy have established a great reputation in the industry by building a talented team and providing innovative manufacturing processes.

“The acquisition broadens Resonetics’ capabilities in several important growth markets, most notably neurovascular, structural heart and other interventional specialties, adding new manufacturing capabilities to produce tightly toleranced metal components and sub-assemblies for leading edge devices.”

Resonetics, which is expertise in laser micro manufacturing, offers contract manufacturing services to the customers in the life sciences industry.

The company also provides thin-wall, stainless steel tubing, precious metal radiopaque marker bands and nitinol processing services. It has facilities in the US, Costa Rica, Israel and Switzerland.