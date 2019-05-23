Medtronic has announced that clinical data from a physician-sponsored clinical trial showed that renal denervation (RDN) using the Symplicity system has reduced subclinical atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients with hypertensive heart disease.

The results of the investigator-led, single-centre, randomised, sham-controlled study were presented during a late-breaking clinical trial session at the 2019 EuroPCR Annual Meeting in Paris.

Renal denervation is a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure to deliver energy to overactive nerves in the kidney and decrease their activity, which is thought to be a cause of hypertension and arrhythmias.

The Medtronic-funded study randomised 80 patients who were subjected to either renal denervation procedure with the Symplicity renal denervation system or a fake ‘sham’ procedure.

Medtronic said that its Symplicity system has demonstrated positive results in a small subset of high-risk patients with uncontrolled hypertension over a median follow-up period of more than two years.

AF occurrence was monitored by Medtronic implantable diagnostic technology and results from the study showed that subclinical AF developed at a lower rate in the group of patients who received RDN (19%) than those receiving the sham procedure (47%).

Principal investigator of the study Marshall J Heradien said: “In this high-risk cohort of patients with hypertensive heart disease, who are at risk for atrial fibrillation and cardiovascular death, this study suggests there may be an important benefit provided by renal denervation.

“Consistent with previous studies, these data show that the RDN procedure offers a lasting, positive effect that may translate into improved clinical outcomes.”

The investigators have also unveiled new, three-year data from the Global SYMPLICITY Registry (GSR), the largest registry documenting the long-term safety and effectiveness of the Medtronic renal denervation systems in patients with uncontrolled hypertension.

Medtronic said that the registry has enrolled more than 2,600 patients treated with RDN and includes three-year follow-up for more than 2,300 patients.

Medtronic cardiac and vascular group vice-president and general manager of coronary and renal denervation business Dave Moeller said: “As demonstrated by these studies presented at EuroPCR, new data continue to demonstrate that renal denervation is a safe and useful complement to manage uncontrolled hypertension, with patients experiencing meaningful blood pressure reductions out to several years and in the setting of daily clinical practice.

“Results from these studies will add to the robust growing body of evidence supporting renal denervation and may be important for consideration with patients suffering from uncontrolled hypertension.”