Ra Medical Systems announced that Dr. Mohammad Ansari will present DABRA as a treatment for critical limb ischemia (CLI) during a scientific case review May 21 at the SCAI annual meeting in Las Vegas.

“The unique DABRA catheter and laser system is a highly effective frontline therapy for peripheral artery disease (PAD) that provides my patients excellent results, shorter rehabilitation time, and shorter hospitalizations,” said Dr. Ansari, Director of the Cardiac Cath Lab, Structural Heart & Interventional Cardiology Research and Assistant Professor, Division of Cardiology, at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “As demonstrated in this case, DABRA is a new, effective technology for the revascularization of CLI and acute limb ischemia where other devices could not rescue the limb.”

The presentation, titled, “Innovation Update: Redefining Excimer Laser Photoablation – A Case Review Demonstrating the Utility and Versatility of DABRA as a Front Line Therapy for CLI,” will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at 3:50 pm in the Innovation Showcase Theater. For more information about Dr. Ansari’s presentation at SCAI, please visit Ra Medical Systems at Booth No. 408.

“Recent analysis suggests that 17.6 million people in the U.S. suffer from PAD,” said Dean Irwin, CEO, Ra Medical Systems. “We at Ra Medical are dedicated to providing a better solution for these patients.”

DABRA (Destruction of Arteriosclerotic Blockages by laser Radiation Ablation) is a novel, minimally invasive excimer laser system that non-thermally and photochemically ablates channels in vascular blockages. The technology reduces all plaque types into their fundamental chemistry, such as proteins, lipids and other chemical compounds, eliminating blockages by dissolving them without generating potentially harmful particulates. Unlike many mechanical, acoustic or thermal treatments for PAD that may damage the arterial wall, DABRA treats blockages with minimal vascular trauma.

SCAI (Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions) is taking place in Las Vegas, NV, at The Cosmopolitan’s Innovation Showcase Theater through May 22, 2019. Each year, the SCAI annual meeting attracts 2,000 physicians, cardiovascular professionals, hospital administrators, academics and industry professionals from around the world to share knowledge, clinical expertise and the latest medical advances, with the single goal of advancing care to save and enhance lives.

Source: Company Press Release