Quanterix has launched Simoa SP-X imaging and detection system, 10-Plex Simoa CorPlex cytokine panel and broad menu of additional multiplex panels.

The new instrument platform and highly validated CorPlex assays promise to revolutionize oncology research and drug development.

The progress made since the early access program was initiated in early November 2018 with select industry leaders has validated the performance and promise of the technology, resulting in an accelerated timeline for full launch. The company is now taking orders for shipping by April 1.

For the first time, researchers are able to access over one thousand assay configurations of critical immunomodulatory biomarkers for oncology research with multiplexing up to 10-plex without sacrificing sensitivity.

The broad assay menu covers more than 50 analytes and enables researchers to easily develop custom homebrew assays, further extending the range of applications to include PK/PD and immunogenicity assays as well. Simoa CorPlex assays undergo extensive validation, providing one of the most highly validated assay menus in the industry, ensuring customers can utilize the assays in the most demanding clinical and translational research applications.

The next generation Simoa planar array technology utilized in CorPlex assays promotes non-invasive biomarker measurements, supporting easier and more approachable methods for determining drug efficacy and toxicity. This addresses the previously unmet needs of oncology researchers, particularly in the rapidly expanding fields of immuno-oncology and immunotherapy, including checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cell therapies.

Quanterix CEO, president and chairman Kevin Hrusovsky said: “Immuno-oncology-based treatments have long shown tremendous promise for improving how we treat cancers, but researchers have lacked reliable methods to test the efficacy and toxicity of those treatments early in therapeutic intervention.

“The ability to monitor the interaction of the patient immune system and tumor biology by measuring multiple analytes simultaneously is critical but has not been possible with sufficient sensitivity until now.

“The SP-X instrument with CorPlex assays mark the latest addition to our ultra-sensitive product portfolio, supplying researchers with the tools they need to determine whether immunotherapies are having the desired effect at the earliest stages of the disease, saving resources and, ultimately, lives.”

While immunotherapies have gained traction as a promising way to treat many cancers, the inability to optimize dosing and the occurrence of immune-related adverse events have hindered progress.

Critical biomarkers that would enable researchers to make informed decisions with respect to dosing and toxicities are often at such low concentrations that the reliable measurement has been problematic until now. With Simoa CorPlex assays, researchers can measure concentrations of key circulating cytokines and immunological biomarkers across all stages of disease progression including normal healthy baseline levels.

This means that researchers will be able to more quickly see whether the immunotherapy or other cancer treatments are working, or potentially avoid severe side effects such as neurotoxicity and cytokine release syndrome. This means the Simoa CorPlex could have the potential to catalyze dramatic reductions in treatments costs, which can amount to several hundred thousand dollars a year.

General availability of Simoa CorPlex is made possible by the SP-X Imaging and Detection System, Quanterix’ new state-of-the-art benchtop imager that utilizes a proprietary planar array technology, offering advanced multiplexing capabilities with the same Simoa sensitivity found in the company’s HD-1 and SR-X instruments.

Building on the success of Quanterix’ flagship Simoa technology, the SP-X and Simoa CorPlex are meeting the needs of oncology researchers with the goal of revolutionizing patient care.

Source: Company Press Release