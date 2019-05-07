PrediLife has partnered with the Institut Curie to launch the next-generation of its MammoRisk, a test predicting breast cancer risk.

PrediLife said that the new generation of its MammoRisk predictive test incorporates a polygenic score based on a saliva sample of the patients.

Breast cancer is identified to be the second most common cancer across the world, with 2.1million new cases per annum, and is responsible for more than 620,000 deaths every year.

The general screening programs for public health still have limitations including restrictions for patients over 50s, risk of over-diagnosis, problem of cancers developing between two mammograms, and false positives.

PrediLife saod that the observing the need for new solutions to be added to existing screening programs, it has launched MammoRisk, a test that predicts and prevents the risk of breast cancer.

PrediLife founder chairman and CEO Stéphane Ragusa said: “We are delighted to be working together with the Institut Curie, one of the largest and internationally renowned cancer centers. This partnership is an endorsement of the reliability of our solution for predicting the risk of breast cancer.

“With the genetic component we have built in, MammoRisk is now the only available test that takes into account the three pillars required for reliable and personalized predictions of the risk of breast cancer in the general population—clinical data, breast density and genetic polymorphisms.”

MammoRisk is a test that adds up to the mammograms that predict the risk of breast cancer, by considering five risk factors, namely the patient’s age, breast density, family history, breast biopsy history and a polygenic score calculated using the latest scientific publications. The score is a result of analysis of hundreds of thousands of genome variations, polymorphisms or single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs).

Certain polymorphisms are associated with a higher risk of breast cancer, while they have a less impact on their own, but certain combinations of them have a major impact on the risk of breast cancer, in relation with other well-known factors.

Under the partnership, PrediLife and the Institut Curie are planning to study around a hundred polymorphisms associated with a higher risk of breast cancer, while the Institut Curie performing the genetic analyses related to the MammoRisk score.

Institut Curie genomics platform head David Gentien said: “The collaboration underscores the ability of the Institut Curie’s genomics platform to provide academic and industrial partners, such as PrediLife, with technological tools for high-throughput genomic analysis.”