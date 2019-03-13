Poiesis Medical announced its Duette Dual Balloon Indwelling Urinary Catheter has received an innovative technology contract from Vizient, the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country.

The contract was based on a recommendation of the Duette Catheter by hospital experts in this category who serve on one of Vizient’s member-led councils.

The Duette brings for the first time, in the long medical history of the indwelling catheter, advanced patient-centric technology clinically demonstrated to provide superior results over the single balloon “Foley.”

Now healthcare providers can add to their human-derived clinical protocols an innovative device design that supports a patient’s health. When using Duette, its CAUTI fighting technology is always on, supporting healthy bladder function, it is Better Patient Care by Design.

The patented Dual Balloon technology has been third party validated to reduce the incidence of catheter associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) by 80% in the acute care setting. In addition to the retention balloon, the bladder protection balloon is designed to add another mechanism supporting best practices by maintaining bladder mucosa integrity and active urine removal.

A healthy undamaged bladder wall in concert with unimpeded urine removal has been clinically validated to reduce the risk of urinary tract infection. CAUTI is considered a preventable hospital acquired infection (HAI) by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and treatment for HAI’s are non-reimbursable events reported on Hospitalcompare.gov.

Shooting for Zero HAI’s has become the new platform for guiding best practices within facilities and these metrics have driven a culture of safety as well as stimulated the need for innovation from industry.

“After a review of the Duette Dual Balloon Indwelling Urinary Catheter, Vizient’s member council agreed this technology offers a unique benefit over other products available in the market today and recommended it for an innovative technology contract. We are pleased to award this new contract to Poiesis Medical,” Debbie Archer, director of procurement and leader of the Vizient Innovative Technology program for suppliers.

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume.

Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

Source: Company Press Release