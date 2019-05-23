Royal Philips has secured 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its MRCAT pelvis, an MR-only radiotherapy simulation solution.

Philips’ MRCAT (magnetic resonance for calculating attenuation) is a solution that offers both soft tissue and density maps from one MR exam, helping to avoid the use of CT.

The MR-only radiotherapy simulation solution will help clinicians to capture all the required information to precisely and efficiently create a patient’s radiotherapy treatment plan, simplifying the radiotherapy planning workflow.

MRCAT, which was introduced in 2015 for prostate cancer treatment planning, is currently in routine clinical use in various hospitals across the world.

With the launch of MRCAT pelvis, the MR-only treatment planning can be used in a range of cancers in the pelvis, including bladder, rectum, anus and cervix.

Philips’ MR-only simulation pelvis enables clinicians to plan radiation therapy for male and female pelvic cancer patients with soft-tissue tumors using MRI as a single-modality solution.

The MR-only simulation provides better soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation, and CT-like density information for dose calculations with one MR exam.

According to the company, the studies have demonstrated that MRCAT-based radiotherapy plans are as accurate as plans based on CT.

Philips MRCAT pelvis has already secured regulatory approval from Health Canada and CE marking in Europe, in addition to receiving FDA 510(k) clearance.

Philips MRCAT pelvis can be used on the company’s wide bore digital Ingenia MR-RT platform, which includes Ingenia Elition 3.0T MR-RT and Ambition 1.5T MR-RT systems.

Turku University Hospital is one of the major hospitals in Finland, which implements new technologies in the radiation therapy department under the guidance of Professor Dr Heikki Minn and Dr Jani Keyriläinen.

Dr Minn said: “We’ve successfully implemented MRI-only simulation in our clinical protocols for pelvic cancer patients.

“As a result, we’ve been able to improve efficiency, reduce dosimetric errors introduced by CT-MRI registration, and save costs by decreasing redundant imaging.”