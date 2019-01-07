Clinical genomics informatics company PierianDx has signed a multi-year agreement with Illumina to support cancer research and diagnostics.

The companies will provide a variant interpretation and reporting solution based on PierianDx’s Clinical Genomics Workspace platform and Clinical Genomics Knowledgebase for select Illumina oncology products.

Under the agreement, PierianDx and Illumina will offer customers the option of informatics capabilities for Illumina oncology products, including Illumina’s TruSight Tumor 170 and TruSight Oncology 500, which are currently intended for research use only (RUO).

The partnership extends to support Illumina’s future oncology in vitro diagnostic (IVD) offerings. Advancing cancer diagnostics and making targeted therapeutics more accessible to healthcare systems, laboratories, and patients worldwide is a key focus of both parties.

PierianDx founder and executive chairman Dr Rakesh Nagarajan said: “Accessibility of genomic testing in clinical oncology is critical to realizing the promise of immuno- and targeted therapies and personalized medicine.

“Today, few laboratories have the ability to offer comprehensive tumor profiling because of the complexities associated with validating large NGS assays and interpreting genomic results. This agreement between PierianDx and Illumina has the potential to provide laboratories clinically optimized solutions that may accelerate assay validation and deployment and simplify genomic interpretation.”

Illumina clinical genomics executive vice president Dr Garret Hampton said: “The combination of Illumina’s comprehensive tumor profiling assays with PierianDx’s variant interpretation and reporting solutions will provide customers with a seamless experience.”

PierianDx CEO Michael Sanderson said: “PierianDx is thrilled to receive this substantial validation of our genomics Software as a Service (‘SaaS’) platform by a global leader in our space. Our relationship with Illumina will allow us to greatly accelerate our U.S. and international strategic plans as we seek to be the wisdom behind every genomics report.”

Under the agreement Illumina and its affiliates will be responsible for the distribution of the RUO oncology products and packaged solutions. Laboratories that purchase the RUO products from Illumina will have an option to receive from PierianDx standardized reporting, driven by professional guidelines for streamlined case review and sign-out.

In addition, laboratories who purchase the bundled RUO oncology product with the PierianDx informatics solution will receive access to PierianDx’s Clinical Genomics Workspace for analysis, interpretation, and reporting of genomic results.

Laboratories will also have the opportunity to engage PierianDx for additional services such as genomic interpretation, medical sign-out, and electronic medical record integration.

