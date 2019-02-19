Health technology firm Royal Philips has introduced new Zenition new mobile C-arm imaging platform for enhanced operating room performance and workflow efficiency.

The Zenition C-arm platform adapts to the needs of a range of surgical specialties to optimize operating room utilization.

Mobile C-arms are X-ray systems used in operating room (OR) to offer live image guidance during different surgeries such as orthopedic, trauma and vascular procedures.

The Zenition mobile C-arm platform integrates the same image processing algorithms used on the company’s Azurion platform. It will help deliver advanced image capture and image processing capabilities.

Philips is planning to introduce Zenition platform in the US, Germany, Austria and Switzerland in the first half of 2019, and will subsequently be expanded to further markets.

Zenition mobile C-arms can be easily moved between operating rooms, as well as simple to position around the patient and easy to operate.

Austria’s Medical University of Innsbruck cardiac surgery associate professor Nikolaos Bonaros said: “The Philips Zenition is a user-friendly system that’s intuitive to use for both surgeons and nursing staff.”

Designed to improve OR performance across the healthcare facility, the platform is provided with tablet-like user interface and simple Unify workflow.

According to the company, the systems make point-and-shoot image capture fast and intuitive during any interventional or surgical procedure.

The Position Memory feature and BodySmart software enable to capture fast and consistent images even at the edge of the image intensifier or flat detector, allowing to reduce the need for C-arm repositioning by 45%.

With two different detector and image intensifier options and the ability to subscribe to Philips’ Technology Maximizer program, Zenition provides users the latest software and hardware technology releases for less cost.

Philips will exhibit Zenition C-arms at the 2019 European Congress of Radiology (ECR) Exhibition in Vienna of Austria, which will take place from 28 February to 3 March.

Philips image guided therapy systems business leader Ronald Tabaksblat said: “As patient numbers rise and procedures become more complex, equipment up-time, utilization and usability become ever more important.

“Our new harmonized Zenition mobile C-arm platform offers the proven performance and ease of use needed for surgical teams to work with confidence and precision, now and in the future.”