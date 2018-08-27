Royal Philips is highlighting its latest innovations in cardiac care at the ESC Congress 2018 in Munich, Germany from August 25-29.

At the show Philips is introducing the EPIQ CVx cardiovascular ultrasound system, which is specifically designed to increase diagnostic confidence and simplify workflow for clinicians.

As the incidence of cardiovascular diseases continues to rise and an increasing number of patients require chronic care over long periods, Philips is helping its customers build seamless cardiovascular care ecosystems that break the boundaries standing in the way of organizing care around the patient.

Built on the powerful EPIQ ultrasound platform, EPIQ CVx is specifically designed to increase diagnostic confidence and simplify workflow for clinicians in cardiac care, giving them more time to interact with their patients and reducing the need for repeat scans.

It includes higher processing power, exceptional image clarity and sharpness, improved exam efficiencies and more robust and reproducible quantification, enabled by anatomical intelligence. Philips also is introducing the EPIQ CVxi, specifically tailored for use in the interventional lab [1].

The EPIQ CVx includes TrueVue, which gives clinicians the ability to see photorealistic renderings of the heart, improving cardiac anatomy analysis by offering detailed tissue and depth perception imaging through a new virtual light source. Building on Philips HeartModelA.I., it also includes Dynamic Heart Model, which uses anatomical intelligence to automatically quantify left ventricle function to produce a multi-beat analysis for adult patients.

On the EPIQ CVxi, EchoNavigator helps interventional cardiologists more clearly oversee procedures along with the location of key anatomical structures by combining live ultrasound and X-ray information in one intuitive view.

Philips ultrasound business leader Bich Le said: “Anatomical intelligence – combining 3D organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification – is helping make ultrasound exams easier to perform and more reproducible.

“It’s already providing clinicians with sophisticated, yet easy-to-use processing tools, and helping them quickly and more confidently identify anatomy and anomalies, assess disease states, determine treatment, and guide interventions.

“Our new EPIQ cardiac ultrasound solutions utilize latest advances in anatomical intelligence, offering cardiologists tailored diagnostic and interventional applications, including for pediatric requirements.”

Through innovation, acquisitions and partnerships, Philips continues to develop its portfolio for minimally invasive therapies, including interventional imaging systems, smart catheters, planning and navigation software, and service.

Philips recently completed the acquisition of EPD Solutions, an innovator in image-guided procedures for arrhythmias (heart rhythm disorders).

EPD’s cardiac imaging and navigation system [2], which will be shown at ESC 2018, helps electrophysiologists navigate the heart by generating a detailed 3D image of the cardiac anatomy, while also pinpointing the location and orientation of catheters during the diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for cardiac arrhythmias.

Philips image guided therapy leader Bert van Meurs said: “By seamlessly integrating both structural and functional data in the cath lab – from X-ray and Ultrasound, alongside hemodynamic monitoring and other sources – we’re creating a more intuitive environment that helps clinicians focus on treating the patient.”

With the shift to value-based care, healthcare providers are increasingly focused on balancing the need to provide the highest quality care with managing their operational costs. Through innovative care and pathway management there are growing opportunities to build scalable and sustainable cardiovascular healthcare models to drive improved treatment and outcomes, simplify data and insight gathering, remove excess costs from the system, and improve the care experience for patients.

Philips has developed an integrated portfolio of products and solutions, combined with consultancy and services, which is enabling healthcare providers to improve diagnosis and care for cardiovascular patients, helping to optimize the length of their stay in hospital.

At ESC 2018 Philips is introducing its Interventional Hemodynamic system, which includes a patient monitoring device mounted at the table-side and a workstation in the control room with a user interface designed to simplify hemodynamic monitoring and assessment.

The users in the control room can also perform hemodynamic analyses and display them in the exam room. Displaying all relevant physiologic waveforms and analyses at the table-side supports the clinician in making a real-time assessment of the patient’s condition during an intervention.

Also on show is Philips’ next-generation cardiovascular image and information management system, IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 3.1. Designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the cardiovascular service line, the latest version features enhanced security and enterprise protocols, seamless access to Philips’ QLAB and TOMTEC software tools, and the addition of browser-based reporting of stress echo tests.

Philips will also showcase Refinity ST, the next-generation rotational intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) catheter which provides detailed and accurate measurements of the vessel. With exceptional deliverability, 5F guide compatibility, and a 45 MHz high-resolution image, Refinity ST is designed to help clinicians meet the needs of their most complex percutaneous coronary interventional cases.

Source: Company Press Release