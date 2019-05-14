Royal Philips has announced its collaboration with medical devices company Medtronic on further advancing the treatment for paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (PAF), a common heart rhythm disorder.

Under the agreement, Medtronic would facilitate the sales of products on behalf of Philips to provide an integrated image guidance solution for cryoablation procedures.

Philips would make the novel KODEX-EPD cardiac imaging and navigation system available in the market to enable electro physiologists to perform cryoablation procedures with reduced need for X-ray imaging.

The integrated solution offered by the Philips is expected to combine the KODEX-EPD dielectric imaging and navigation system, dielectric imaging sensors, clinical software, and services to support cryoablation procedures performed with the Medtronic Arctic Front Advance cryoablation technology.

Philips EPD solutions business leader Marlou Janssen said: “This integrated solution can guide physicians during the treatment of AF patients with ablation, as they can view detailed, CT-like 3D anatomy, reducing the need for X-ray imaging. Partnering with Medtronic extends the reach of our KODEX-EPD cardiac imaging and navigation system.

“Today, this technology is simplifying navigation, and in the future it has potential for a wide range of applications, including addressing the key unmet need of real-time therapy assessment – one of the more significant limitations of the current standard of care.”

Dielectric imaging is a completely new approach to imaging the heart that offers many benefits in comparison to other current approaches, for both cryo and RF ablation procedures.

The technology is set to provide a real-time 3D imaging that reduces the need for X-ray imaging and also features mapping capabilities. Due to this, the KODEX-EPD system provides enhanced visualization and simplifies navigation, to enhance the procedure efficiency and patient care.

In pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) cryoablation procedures, the system confirms the positioning of the Medtronic Achieve Mapping Catheter, supporting quick visualization of the pulmonary veins. Philips is also developing balloon visualization capabilities for the KODEX-EPD system.

Medtronic atrial fibrillation solutions division vice president and general manager Rebecca Seidel said: “When available, physicians will have the ability to use an innovative cardiac imaging and mapping system during cryoablation procedures, while also realizing the significant benefits of our best-in-class cryoablation therapy.

“AF is a growing epidemic and we are committed to providing solutions to electro physiologists that help address the needs of their patients.”