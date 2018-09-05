Health technology firm Royal Philips has signed two partnership agreements in Australia for medical imaging solutions.

Philips said the medical imaging solutions agreements mark first-of-its-kind service delivery model for the company in Australia and the ASEAN Pacific region.

Under the 20-year partnership agreements, Philips will provide managed equipment services for Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District and Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District in Australia.

As per terms of the deals, Philips will offer delivery, upgrade, optimization, replacement and maintenance services for all major medical imaging solutions.

The partnerships are said to support precision diagnosis and therapy and drive operational performance across nine hospital sites.

The company will structurally handle the Local Health Districts’ complete inventory of diagnostic and interventional medical imaging equipment and clinical informatics solutions, including those of other vendors, across different clinical areas such as radiology, cardiology and nuclear medicine.

As part of the deal, Philips will also offer financing services. Via the partnerships, the company will help enhance patient experience, manage population health and maintain responsible and predictable budget management.

Philips ASEAN Pacific CEO Caroline Clarke said: “These long-term strategic agreements will allow us to innately support our partners’ objectives of providing outstanding, innovative and future-proofed healthcare to their communities, by making them better informed, more efficient and more sustainable.

“This first-of-its-kind service delivery model for Philips in Australia highlights how we are transitioning to becoming an integrated solutions and services provider that teams up in a shared framework to accelerate change in a new era of value-driven care.”

Philips will also offer its integrated data analytics solution, PerformanceBridge Practice, for the Local Health Districts.

The service combines and links data from across different imaging modalities and information systems, and offers better insights into departmental operations for improvement.

Local Health Districts can also monitor and optimize radiation exposure to both patients and their caregivers through using radiation dose management solution DoseWise Portal.

Based in Netherlands, Royal Philips is engaged in the development of diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics solutions.