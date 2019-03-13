Royal Philips has partnered with dentists to commence European pilot for remote dental assessments through its Sonicare Teledentistry solution.

The Sonicare solution is being showcased at International Dental Show, and its new clinical research has been published in The Journal of Clinical Dentistry.

Philips personal health businesses chief business leader Roy Jakobs said: “We want to be a lifetime health partner for people and offer them one holistic platform for oral care that provides them with better, data-driven insights into their oral health and easy access to professional expertise and advice.

“The innovations and clinical research shared today demonstrate our commitment to working with dentists to integrate new digital models, services and tools into their practices.”

Philips has previously launched Sonicare power toothbrush and accompanying Sonicare app to help people manage their daily oral care. The new addition Sonicare Teledentistry Solution is capable of providing people with remote dental assessments from licensed dentists.

Philips said that people can get in touch with dentists, get answers on issues they are concerned about or ask questions they might have following a treatment, just by sharing pictures of their teeth via their smartphone.

The new solution enables dentists to provide digital assessments, monitor and coach their customers, and help them to form better routines or recover from a treatment.

Philips has recently launched the solution in the USA and is now customizing the product for the needs of European markets with the support of leading dentists to pilot the offering in Germany towards the end of the year.

Philips claimed that the new clinical evidence published in The Journal of Clinical Dentistry reinforced its products’ effectiveness. The new clinical studies, along with its innovation in remote dental assessment technology, further emphasize company’s commitment to help dentist’s customers live their healthy life.

The company recently launched the solution in the US and is now tailoring the proposition to the requirements of the European markets with the support of several dentists to pilot the offering in Germany towards the end of the year.