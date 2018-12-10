Philips said the benefits of its Lumify point-of-care app-based ultrasound solution now stretch across a large part of Asia Pacific following the recent introduction in South Korea, and the Philippines.

For the region’s remote communities, the ready availability of an easy-to-use low-cost diagnostic ultrasound tool that can be used by general practitioners, community health workers, and disaster relief services is a significant enabler of better health coverage.

In highly urbanized areas such as those in Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Lumify’s ability to deliver high quality point-of-care imaging outside the traditional hospital environment is helping to address resource issues such as bed shortages, and within hospitals, it is providing clinicians with a powerful imaging tool for better bedside diagnosis and treatment, especially in intensive care units.

With the option of several different lightweight ultrasound probes that connect via USB to an Android-based mobile or tablet pre-loaded with the Lumify app (free to download from Google Play), the Lumify system suits wide-ranging applications in areas such as emergency medicine, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics/gynecology, musculoskeletal care and general practice.

Singapore’s KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital head and senior consultant, cardiology service, department of paediatric subspecialties Tan Teng Hong said: “Having used the Philips Lumify device, there are a few aspects that stand out.

“This includes its portability, image quality and usability. Pocket-sized devices such as this can be easily used in a variety of environments, providing immediate feedback, and allow users to receive high quality ultrasound imaging on a compatible smart device without the need for a larger echo machine.”

Dr. Marilou U. De Vera, Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Cardinal Santos Medical Center, City of San Juan, Philippines, said: “Many of my patients require diagnosis and treatment in very remote locations where access to a standard ultrasound solution is not always available.

“Philips Lumify allows me to take an ultrasound system to them, enabling a more thorough diagnosis.”

Putting high-quality ultrasound imaging in the hands of more professionals to serve more patients in more locations is not the only way that Lumify will contribute to better health coverage across Asia Pacific.

Powered by the Reacts collaborative telehealth platform, it will allow live ultrasound exams to be securely streamed to an approved remote healthcare provider as part of an interactive video-conference session for collaboration.

Philips Lumify was introduced in the Philippines during a special event with many local clinicians invites.

