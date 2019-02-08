Royal Philips has launched a new ultrasound system, dubbed EPIQ Elite, that combines the latest advances in transducer innovation and enhanced performance, to improve clinical confidence and the patient experience.

The health technology provider said that EPIQ Elite offers a range of diagnostic ultrasound solutions customized for the needs of specific medical specialties, including its solution for vascular assessment and diagnosis.

Furthermore, EPIQ Elite for Obstetrics & Gynecology provides enhanced image quality and lifelike 3D scans to provide advanced fetal assessment during all stages of pregnancy.

Philips general imaging and women’s healthcare ultrasound business leader Jeff Cohen said “Our new portfolio of dedicated systems and solutions based on the EPIQ Elite combines new display technology, innovative transducers, advanced software and enhanced processing power.

“With one in four stroke cases caused by vascular disease of the carotid artery in the neck, vascular health is a growing concern worldwide. Ultrasound is the ideal imaging technology to help clinicians make a more precise diagnosis, which is why today we’re announcing our first dedicated solution for vascular assessment and diagnosis.”

The Philips Ultimate Ultrasound Solution for Vascular Assessment is designed to provide insight into the progression of vascular disease by combining 3D and 4D imaging and provides simplified workflow and complementary clinical tools to assess and monitor vascular disease.

Additionally, the solution includes live ‘xPlane’ imaging that allows clinicians to improve accuracy of data collection by acquiring two planes simultaneously, and reduce exam time by 20%.

The company claims that by bringing 3D and 4D visualization to vascular ultrasound for the first time through this solution it has become a communication tool to facilitate clinical decisions and enhance patient consultation.

Baptist Hospital Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute departments of echocardiography and noninvasive vascular testing manager Muhammad Hasan, MBBCh, RPVI, RVT, RDCS, RDMS said: “Not much has changed in vascular ultrasound until this release of the ultimate ultrasound solution for vascular assessment.

“The combination of a new transducer and advances in software makes the assessment and diagnosis of vascular conditions through easy to interpret images. There is now a case to be made for ultrasound solutions to be used as a potential alternative to other imaging modalities in the current standard of care.”

The EPIQ Elite for Obstetrics & Gynecology involves advanced transducers and software to deliver an integrated solution for fetal assessment and meets the specific needs of obstetrics patients during the early stages of pregnancy.

V9-2 transducer is the ergonomic, light weight, high-frequency PureWave transducer delivers fine detailed images to help clinicians perform confident assessments of fetal health.

The company’s new xMATRIX transducer is capable of producing extraordinary 3D vascular images, facilitating clinicians to easily see into a vessel to evaluate plaque spatial location and composition, along with a 3D view flow data to quickly assess stenotic conditions.

Philips said it will showcase the EPIQ Elite for Obstetrics & Gynecology at the upcoming Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) conference to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from February 13-15 2019.