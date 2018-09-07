Royal Philips has announced the latest release of TissueMark, which now supports region of interest detection for the majority of molecular testing and helps research labs improve the accuracy of tumor estimation.
The new version, which will be showcased at the 30th European Congress of Pathology (ECP) 2018, from 8-12 September at Euskalduna Conference Centre, leverages deep learning AI to aid in prostate and ovarian tumor tissue identification.
Prostate cancer is the second deadliest cancer for men and ovarian cancer is the fifth deadliest for women. Given the severity of these two cancers, it is increasingly important that pathologists are equipped with the technology they need to further their research in these important areas.
Innovative computational solutions can help pathologists improve efficiency in the research setting, which will ultimately help support precision medicine and enhance the speed and accuracy of diagnosis.
In addition to providing tumor sufficiency guidance for lung histology, lung cytology, colon and breast tissue samples in 60 seconds, the updated TissueMark software now provides this guidance to whole slide images (WSI) of adenocarcinoma prostate tissue and high-grade serous carcinoma ovarian tissue.
With this update, TissueMark presents a comprehensive portfolio of AI-driven applications to address most critical primary tumors encountered for molecular research testing.
Philips Digital & Computational Pathology general manager Marlon Thompson said: “Using a microscope for tumor estimation is subjective and leads to high variability amongst pathologists.
“By digitizing the tissue slide and analyzing the image with robust computational software and intelligent algorithms, we can better support pathologists’ workflows and help labs enhance quality and reliability, while reducing costs by limiting the number of molecular tests performed with insufficient tumor content.”
AI-powered solutions have great potential to make solutions adaptive to the needs of clinicians to help them further improve patient outcomes and care efficiency. Philips is at the forefront of using advanced analytics and artificial intelligence in key healthcare domains and launched its AI platform for healthcare earlier this year.
To demonstrate Philips’ commitment to AI and computational pathology technologies, the recently renamed Philips Digital & Computational Pathology business will showcase the latest version of TissueMark at ECP 2018.
In addition to TissueMark, attendees will have an opportunity to experience the company’s comprehensive portfolio of digital pathology systems, including the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution, which helps labs to enhance efficiency of pathologists’ workflows with the potential to improve cost savings and drive efficient care.
