Royal Philips, a health technology provider, has launched the new over-the-nose nasal mask DreamWisp, which allows sleep apnea patients to sleep in any position they want.

Philips said that with the nasal cushion and top-of-the-head tube design, DreamWisp provides more comfort and freedom of movement, offering the patients with therapy options that best suits their needs.

The company said that most of the patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) have difficulty in adhering to their therapy due to the discomfort with the CPAP masks.

For those who require over-the-nose mask, the front facial tube is cited as the main reason for the discomfort in undergoing sleep apnea treatment.

Philips said that it has designed the DreamWisp mask to solve the problem by bringing the unique top-of-the-head tube design to the users with the seal of an over-the-nose cushion.

Philips sleep business leader Mark D’Angelo said: “Throughout the world, millions of people suffer from sleep apnea and many of them struggle to adhere to therapy because of mask discomfort. Designed with the patient in mind, DreamWisp helps sleep apnea patients get the rest they deserve with the ability to sleep more comfortably.

“As we continue to expand our sleep portfolio, our focus remains on providing patients with comfortable solutions that help them improve their sleep and overall wellbeing.”

With the company’s new CPAP mask, patients are provided with the option to apply an over the-nose cushion to their DreamWear masks, for an extra level of comfort and improved therapy adherence.

Philips claims that it has been developing the sleep apnea mask design for years based on provider and patient feedback. Patients and their bed partners using DreamWisp have said that they were satisfied with the exhalation of air from the mask, capability to stay in in place and maintaining its seal.

The company, in a statement, said: “The development of DreamWisp expands on Philips’ commitment to improving the quality of life for those with sleep and respiratory conditions.”