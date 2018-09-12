Philips has installed its new MRI system Ingenia Ambition X1.5T MR at Spital Uster Hospital, in Zurich, Switzerland.

The launch of the Ingenia Ambition X 1.5T MR advances the company’s Ingenia MRI portfolio.

The portfolio features fully-digital MRI systems, healthcare informatics and a range of maintenance and life cycle services for integrated solutions that empower a simpler path to enabling a confident diagnosis.

Ingenia Ambition X has received both CE Mark in Europe and 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Philips stated that there is a general perception about MR being a trade-off between productivity and image quality. And, claims that its new MRI system can offer leading-edge MR imaging capabilities while increasing overall productivity.

At the core of Ingenia Ambition X is the BlueSeal magnet which can help reduce downtime, enable single operator workflow and speed up exam times by up to 50%.

As per the Dutch company, BlueSeal is a fully-sealed magnet and is claimed to be the first MR system to be helium-free.

The MR system can reduce the chance of potentially lengthy and costly disruptions and virtually eliminate the dependency on a commodity with an unpredictable supply.

Philips MR global business leader Arjen Radder said: “BlueSeal is breakthrough MRI technology and we’re proud to be first to market. The fully-sealed magnet dramatically reduces the amount of liquid helium needed to cool the magnet to less than half a percent of the current norm.

“This results in significant operational benefits for our customers, including a smaller, lighter and more flexible installation footprint and a more efficient return to normal operations if an interruption in service should ever occur.”

The fully-sealed system does not require a vent pipe and is claimed to be 900kg lighter than its predecessor, which can significantly reduce location challenges presented by conventional magnets, thus reducing construction costs.

Spital Uster Hospital chief radiologist Andreas Steinauer said: “We are very proud to be the first hospital in the world to offer this new cutting edge, resource-friendly MRI technology to our patients.

“With the new Philips Ingenia Ambition X our patients can have the best of two worlds: leading MRI technology with a smaller footprint. This new leaner platform will allow more sites to deliver advanced MRI technology to their patients, helping to improve patient care.”