Delta Dental of California, its affiliates and Royal Philips have announced a partnership aimed at promoting and improving people’s oral health and wellness.

The companies plan to lend their respective expertise and conduct research in a joint effort to build integrated insurance and oral hygiene and wellness solutions within an evolving connected ecosystem encompassing care at home, care at the dentist and coverage suited to a range of needs. \

This new partnership follows Philips’ existing collaboration with a Dutch health insurer focused on preventative oral healthcare in the Netherlands.

Delta Dental is the largest dental plan provider in the United States offering dental insurance plans and services to 75 million people in the United States.

The partnership will leverage Delta Dental’s deep understanding of provider-enrollee dynamics, established relationships within those populations and position as a leading insurer, in combination with Philips expertise in health technology and knowledge of consumer needs and behavior.

As a way of informing the mission of the partnership, the organizations are currently conducting joint research with more than 2,000 people to better understand the health benefits that can result from changes in oral health behavior. Insights from the research partnership will help to inform new offerings for employers and consumers alike

“As we pursue our mission of advancing oral health and wellness, Delta Dental of California understands that access to care can be enhanced in a variety of ways,” said Mike Castro, president and CEO of Delta Dental of California.

“We want to equip customers with the right tools to take control of their oral health and provide ways to encourage preventive behavior on a daily basis. At a moment when technological possibilities are seemingly endless and so many people are passionate about wellness, this partnership will have the collective resources, know-how and innovative drive to empower people to improve their oral health.”

“Having data-driven insights into actual consumer use and the health outcomes will enable us to create proven, personalized solutions that address the needs of each individual consumer,” said Michael Kuhne, Business Leader Oral Healthcare at Royal Philips.

“By continuously innovating our solutions and encouraging better hygiene practices through tangible health incentives, we can provide individuals with the tools they need to optimize their oral hygiene and overall well-being.”

The partnership’s first program, BrushSmart, currently in pilot phase, is designed to improve oral health by measuring the connection between sonic brushing technology and oral health. Through the evaluation of brushing data and surveys to participating program enrollees, Delta Dental and Philips can draw linkages between behaviors and health outcomes.

Source: Company Press Release