Health technology firm Royal Philips has agreed to acquire Carestream Health’s healthcare information systems business for an undisclosed sum.

The acquired business will add Philips with Carestream’s cloud-based enterprise imaging platform, including advanced vendor neutral archive (VNA), diagnostic and enterprise viewers, multimedia reporting, workflow orchestrator and clinical, operational and business analytics tools.

Carestream said its medical imaging, dental and industrial films, non-destructive testing and precision coating businesses are not part of the deal.

Carestream healthcare information solutions general manager Ludovic d’Aprea said: “We have had global success in providing radiology and enterprise imaging IT systems to help medical professionals provide quality care and enhance their operations.”

The cloud-based enterprise imaging platform of Carestream will enhance Philips’ current radiology informatics solutions for imaging data management, workflow enhancement and advanced visualization and analysis.

Carestream’s healthcare information systems business and installed base in Latin America, Europe and Asia will also compliment Philips’ business in high-end radiology informatics in North America

Subject to customary closing conditions including the relevant regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to be completed in the second half of this year.

Once the deal concludes, the healthcare information systems business and its around 900 employees will be included in Philip’s diagnosis and treatment segment.

The current enterprise imaging solutions of Philips aggregate deep clinical and informatics expertise with technological innovation to link patients, care teams, and data across entire health systems.

The firm’s visualization and analysis applications take the support of adaptive intelligence to provide clinical insights for the clinician at the point-of-care.

Royal Philips precision diagnosis chief business leader Robert Cascella said: “Philips partners with global healthcare providers to connect people, information and technology with the commitment to deliver on the Quadruple Aim of improved patient experiences, better health outcomes, improved staff experiences, and lower costs of care.

“The combination of our successful innovations in imaging system platforms, workflow optimization and artificial intelligence-enabled informatics, combined with Carestream’s cloud-based enterprise imaging informatics platform and complementary geographic footprint will provide a solid foundation to deliver on the promise of precision diagnosis.”

US-based Carestream Health offers medical imaging and healthcare IT solutions for hospitals, imaging centers and specialty medical clinics.