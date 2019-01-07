Paragon Genomics has partnered with MGI Tech (MGI), a subsidiary of BGI Group, on the distribution of its CleanPlex NGS target enrichment panels worldwide.

MGI will distribute Paragon Genomics’ CleanPlex NGS Panels for use with MGI’s sequencing platforms in all territories worldwide except the US. As part of the agreement, Paragon Genomics will also distribute MGI’s automated sample preparation workstation systems in the U.S. and Canada.

Under the terms of the agreement, MGI will distribute CleanPlex Custom and Ready-to-Use NGS Panels for MGI’s MGISEQ and BGISEQ sequencing platforms, including MGI’s new ultra-high throughput MGISEQ-T7 sequencer, and on future sequencing platforms from MGI/BGI. CleanPlex MGI NGS panels will be available for oncology, reproductive health and infectious disease testing, as well as future genomic applications.

As part of the agreement, Paragon Genomics will also distribute MGI’s MGISP-100RS, MGISP-960RS and future automated sample preparation systems for the genomics market in the U.S. and Canada.

Its CleanPlex chemistry will be automated and validated on these systems, providing a complete automated solution to customers who process a large number of samples, such as molecular pathology and genetic testing laboratories.

Paragon Genomics is also joining the MGI Compatible Partner Program as a compatible/certified partner, and the two companies will collaborate on marketing and promotional activities in support of the programs being pursued under the agreement.

Paragon Genomics co-founder and CEO Tao Chen said: “This partnership is a win-win. The exceptional performance of MGI’s powerful sequencers is driving wide acceptance and use, while our best-in-class CleanPlex NGS Panels will enable many new applications for MGI customers, such as clinical assessments of known biomarkers.

“We also welcome the opportunity to distribute MGI’s sample prep systems using our accurate and sensitive CleanPlex chemistries, providing a complete automated integrated solution to the many customers who have large testing volumes.”

MGI president Duncan Yu said: “This partnership with Paragon Genomics exemplifies our strategy of joining with leading technology partners to enhance and extend the capabilities of our growing portfolio of genomics solutions.

“With such a non-exclusive partnership, MGI enables its partners and customers to expand a wide range of NGS applications with its open MGISEQ/BGISEQ platforms. Paragon Genomics’ chemistries provide exceptional accuracy and sensitivity in a simplified workflow format. We look forward to a long and mutually fruitful relationship.”

Further details of the non-exclusive agreement were not disclosed.

Paragon Genomics’ CleanPlex is a proprietary, ultra-high multiplexed NGS target enrichment technology that allows a large number of targets to be interrogated rapidly and accurately using a streamlined workflow with superior analytical performance.

The CleanPlex technology is provided as Ready-to-Use and Custom NGS panels and is currently available for use with Illumina or Ion Torrent platforms. CleanPlex NGS Panels provide a comprehensive and standardized solution for accurate genomic detection and characterization of all types of tumor alterations in a single test.

Paragon Genomics’ CleanPlex products are for research use only.

Source: Company Press Release