OSI Systems announced that its Healthcare division, Spacelabs Healthcare, received an order valued at approximately $8m to provide patient monitoring solutions and related accessories to a US hospital.

Spacelabs’ central stations, high-acuity bedside and transport monitors, as well as ambulatory patient monitors and the telemetry platform are expected to be installed in numerous acute patient care departments.

“We are pleased with this notable award from an existing customer and look forward to providing our advanced patient monitoring technology and telemetry solutions,” commented Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO.

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries.

The company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets.

Source: Company Press Release