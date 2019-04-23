OrthoPediatrics announced a sublicense agreement with CoorsTek Medical, is for rights to its Variable-Angle technology that will be commercialized in OrthoPediatrics’ PediFoot system expected to launch later this year.

This innovative technology design, called StarLoc, due to the unique star-shaped design of the screw head, provides five points of fixation between the screw and the corresponding plate implant. The design can accept both locking, and non-locking screws, which have up to 30 degrees of conical freedom.

Joe Hauser, OrthoPediatrics’ Vice President of Trauma and Deformity Correction, commented, “With the adoption of this innovative technology, we have the potential to further transform pediatric deformity correction and trauma surgery. We are eager to partner this technology into existing systems along with current development projects to enhance the field of pediatric orthopedics.”

Source: Company Press Release