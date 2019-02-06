OptraSCAN and Neuberg Diagnostics have announced the launch of Global TELEPath network for the pathologist community in UAE, India and South Africa under a new partnership namely, “Neuberg DIGIPATH, Powered by OptraSCAN ” at Medlab 2019, Dubai.

“This collaboration is the next step forward in a healthcare eco-system that combines the advanced digital pathology capabilities offered by OptraSCAN and the exceptional histopathology and cytology services provided by Neuberg Diagnostics to provide advanced and affordable digital pathology products in India, Middle East, Africa and beyond,” said Abhi Gholap, Founder & CEO, OptraSCAN.

“OptraSCAN’s Global TELEPath™ Network has great market traction in USA and European region, so this alliance is also a part of our global strategy to create innovative healthcare affiliations with leading healthcare providers around the globe to enhance our reach in untapped regions.”

This new partnership brings to the table a whole new array of services related to digitization of tissue slides and telepathology with an objective of making new-age life-saving healthcare technology available to the human kind.

The partnership promises access to a large pool of histopathologists from UAE, India and South Africa. Histopathology is, among other applications, integral to cancer management through the staging and grading of tumours. The partners intend to provide labs with cutting-edge technology using the following products and services:

OptraSCAN’s 15-slide Brightfield Digital Pathology Scanner

OptraSCAN’s Image Management tools

OptraSCAN’s Telepathology Software platform and enrolling world class histopathologists second opinion services through a teleportal to be launched with NeubergDigiPath.com

Neuberg’s own Histopathology Network based in India / Middle East & Africa

Cost Effective Neutral digitization services for all healthcare institutions and patients in all key locations where Neuberg network is present

Digital Sharing and Learning platform for practicing Pathologists & Pathology Students using Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence Tools and Digital Slide Library

“With OptraSCAN’s expertise in providing new-age technology that are well-equipped with AI & ML based analysis tools, the newly combined collaboration will enable us to expand the service as well as the geographic reach of Neuberg’s existing lab services.

“ We expect the economies of scale from this partnership to help us bring better value to our clients and expand our service offerings,” said Dr. GSK Velu, Founder & Chairman, Neuberg Diagnostics.

Through this partnership, both the companies aim to expand their market base and have planned a phase and region-wise expansion. They intend to make on-demand cutting-edge digital pathology solutions available to leading hospitals in the Middle East region thus taking healthcare and diagnostics deep into the digital age.

Source: Company Press Release