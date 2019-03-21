Optovue, the global leader in the development of optical coherence tomography (OCT) and OCT angiography (OCTA), will launch its new AngioWellness scan at Vision Expo East in New York, March 21-24, 2019.

The AngioWellness scan utilizes Optovue’s advanced AngioVue® OCTA technology to quickly assess and diagnose new pathologies in patients, including diabetic patients and those who may be at risk for glaucoma.

AngioWellness combines structural information on retinal and ganglion cell thickness with objective metrics on retinal vasculature into one easy-to-read report.

The first of its kind patient-monitoring tool was designed to help eye care professionals offer a more comprehensive assessment of diabetic patients and glaucoma suspects, differentiate the practice with state-of-the-art technology and identify patients who may need monitoring or medical eye care.

“The AngioWellness scan allows us to offer patients a more precise view of their eye health and manage at-risk patients for a longer period of time before referring them on for specialized care,” said Greg Caldwell, O.D. from Duncansville, Pa. “We are the first in our area to offer this type of comprehensive analysis to our patients. It allows us to get ahead of potential issues and develop a personalized treatment plan to ensure optimal patient management.”

Optovue will host a panel discussion entitled, “Exceptional Patient Care and Profitability with OCT + new OCTA Wellness,” on Saturday, March 23 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Moderated by Julie Rodman, O.D., featured panelists include Jerry Sherman, O.D., Stephen Ferrucci, O.D. and Greg Caldwell, O.D. who will discuss first-hand experience of utilizing OCTA and adopting AngioWellness into daily clinical practice.

Attendees of Vision Expo East can see the latest in OCTA technology, including the new AngioAnalytics and AngioWellness at the Optovue booth MS5033.

Optovue is a privately held medical device company founded in 2003. Headquartered in Fremont, Calif., the company is dedicated to the advancement and commercialization of high-speed OCT and OCTA technology used to facilitate the diagnosis and management of eye diseases, many of which may lead to permanent blindness.

Optovue is the first company to develop and commercialize the pioneering OCTA technology. To date, there are over 500 peer-reviewed publications detailing the AngioVue OCTA imaging technology and clinical applications.

Source: Company Press Release