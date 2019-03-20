One Drop, a leader in the development of digital therapeutics solutions for people with diabetes and related conditions, today announced a partnership with Amazon's exclusive health brand, Choice.

Through this partnership, One Drop and Amazon’s Choice will bring affordable, accessible, and comprehensive digital health management services to Amazon’s Choice customers living with diabetes and hypertension nationwide.

“Of the 30 million Americans living with diabetes, 20 million are also living with high blood pressure. There is an urgent need to better serve people managing multiple conditions through simple, convenient, evidence-based health management services on their mobile phones,” said Jeff Dachis, CEO and Founder of One Drop.

“Choice and One Drop have partnered to eliminate barriers to disease management by giving Choice customers access to holistic, hyper-personalized digital care through the One Drop platform.”

Choice, exclusively on Amazon and developed by Arcadia Group, was launched in late 2018, offering an array of affordable medical devices for monitoring blood glucose and blood pressure. Now, Choice devices will integrate directly with the One Drop | Mobile app.

Choice customers will have access to One Drop’s diabetes, blood pressure and weight management capabilities, including AI-powered automated decision support.

Additionally, Amazon’s Choice customers seeking to improve blood glucose levels, heart health, decrease weight, and/or prevent the onset of diabetes will be able to enroll in One Drop’s expanded suite of personal coaching programs through One Drop | Experts.

The launch of Choice on Amazon follows Amazon’s steady expansion into healthcare over the past few years. Recently, Amazon introduced Alexa as “a new voice in diabetes management,” and One Drop became the first diabetes platform to incorporate Alexa voice technology, improving accessibility and ease-of-use for all users of its diabetes management services.

“We are thrilled to partner with an innovator like One Drop, whose evidence-based, clinically effective diabetes management platform has proven to deliver excellent results at a fraction of the cost of the current standard of care,” said Bob Guest, CEO of Arcadia Group.

“This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity achieve our mission to deliver the most accessible, affordable and actionable offering in the consumer medical device space.”

“We are meeting people where they are and providing essential support when and where it is convenient for them,” Dachis added. “There are already enough barriers standing between us and good health. High cost, inconvenience, and inaccessibility should not be among them.”

One Drop is a digital health company harnessing the power of mobile computing and data science to transform the lives of people with diabetes worldwide. The One Drop platform brings affordable, accessible diabetes care to everyone with diabetes and a smartphone, as well as their employers, insurers and healthcare providers.

Source: Company Press Release