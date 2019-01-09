Omron Healthcare, a personal heart health and wellness technology firm, has launched wearable blood pressure monitoring device, HeartGuide, in the US.

HeartGuide is an oscillometric blood pressure monitor in the design of a wrist watch. The device secured 510K clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a medical device and is now available for purchase, Omron Healthcare stated.

The company has also launched a new mobile app, HeartAdvisor, a digital health service featuring insights and coaching tips to help users take action on their numbers for their heart health.

Omron Healthcare president and CEO Ranndy Kellogg said: “Omron created HeartGuide for those who want to keep close watch on their blood pressure anytime, anywhere. Eighty percent of heart disease and stroke events are preventable.

“Studies show that regular self-monitoring can significantly reduce the risk of these cardiac events – it all begins with monitoring your blood pressure regularly and knowing how to take action for better heart health.

“We’ve made Going for Zero heart attacks and strokes our mission and HeartGuide represents the path of innovation and education Omron is taking to achieve it.”

The company claims to have filed more than 80 patents to create the HeartGuide to design the wrist watch, ensuring accuracy and reliability. The device uses an inflatable oscillometric blood pressure cuff, found in a doctor’s office.

Oscillometric method is a standard for accurate, automated, medical-grade personal blood pressure measurement.

Depending on usage frequency of the device’s features, users can expect to charge the device between two to three times per week

The device will be available in medium size, which fits about 75% of individuals. Large and small sized variants will be made available later this year.

In addition to blood pressure measurement, the device can also measure daily activity such as steps, aerobic steps, distance and calories burned, pulse rate and sleep quality while performing traditional smartwatch functions. Users can receive notifications for texts, calls and emails.

The HeartAdvisor app helps the users to store, track and share their data with their physician while also providing health insights to determine how lifestyle habits affect blood pressure.

The app also features personalized insights and recommendations that are designed to act as a digital health coach to help users adopt healthier habits and take meaningful action on their numbers.