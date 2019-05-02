Omron Healthcare has introduced new Complete, the first blood pressure monitor with EKG capability in a single device.

Complete blood pressure monitor is now commercially available for the customers in the US.

In April, the company has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA for Complete blood pressure monitor as a medical device.

Complete is a blood pressure monitor with an upper arm cuff, which enables users to simultaneously monitor their blood pressure and EKG readings at home.

EKG is a critical measurement for people with atrial fibrillation or AFib, which is a condition that carries a stroke risk.

Omron Healthcare president and CEO Ranndy Kellogg said: “Complete is a groundbreaking tool for patients managing AFib and for those who suspect they may have an irregular heartbeat.

“Managing risk factors is essential for good heart health. By measuring more data points, we’re helping users and physicians gain a more complete heart health picture to evolve treatment and produce better health outcomes.”

Omron has collaborated with AliveCor for the development of Complete blood pressure monitor. AliveCor is a major provider of FDA-cleared personal EKG technology.

Complete device uses AliveCor’s advanced new algorithm for improved detection of the possibility of AFib, in addition to medical-grade blood pressure measurement from Omron.

Complete is said to connect with an advanced Omron mobile app Omron Connect that enables users to store, track data over time and share their heart health data with their physician.

Omron Healthcare key business unit head Tim Sheehan said: “Irregular heartbeat is difficult to diagnose because it’s just that – irregular. During our beta testing, Complete discovered my arrhythmia and, by using it with the Omron Connect app, I was able to share my readings with my doctor and discuss treatment.”

Omron Healthcare is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of personal heart health and wellness products. The company’s products include a full range of home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices.