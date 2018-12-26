Omron Healthcare has developed a new wearable device called HeartGuide to monitor blood pressure.

The blood pressure monitor is available in the form of a digital wrist watch and is designed to use oscillometric measurement.

HeartGuide includes a cuff in the watch band that can be inflated to measure clinically correct systolic and diastolic pressure.

It was recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use as a personal medical device.

Omron Healthcare president and CEO Ranndy Kellogg said: “As a medical-grade blood pressure device in the form of a wrist watch, HeartGuide is a breakthrough for the category and for those who want to keep a close watch on their blood pressure anytime, anywhere.

“HeartGuide is a key way Omron is advancing our mission of Going for Zero heart attacks and strokes.”

Furthermore, HeartGuide can be used to track various daily activities including steps, distance and calories burned, as well as quality of sleep.

The device is also designed to work as basic smartwatch by providing inputs on time, date, notifications of texts, emails and calls, as well as the ability to set event reminders.

HeartGuide is capable of connecting its users with a mobile app developed by Omron to help the users understand how their lifestyle impacts their heart health.

The app is also developed to simplify the users’ blood pressure readings and to provide personalised suggestions to take action for improved heart health.

Kellogg further added: “Because blood pressure fluctuates throughout the day, regular self-monitoring empowers consumers to take immediate action on their heart health numbers and fuels a more productive patient-physician dialogue to evolve treatments and improve outcomes.

“Studies show regular self-monitoring can reduce stroke risk by up to 20 percent and cut the risk of coronary artery disease by 10%. We created HeartGuide and its accompanying app, HeartAdvisor, to reduce those risks and to help save lives.”

HeartGuide is expected to be available across the US from January next year.