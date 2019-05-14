Olympus Medical Systems has introduced new ESG-150 Electrosurgery Generator, which supplies high frequency electrical current to power multiple endoscopic devices.

Olympus’ new ESG-150 electrosurgery generator provides constant voltage regulation, which that automatically delivers the lowest effective adjusted power output, helping physicians to achieve successful results in standard GI and Pulmonary endoscopic procedures.

The ESG-150 system’s advanced design allows to simplify the use and setup, offering user optimization and overall procedural efficiency.

The ESG-150 electrosurgery generator will generate a variety of waveforms for the accommodation of monopolar and bipolar devices. It features large and easy-to-read graphical interface that offers increased setting visibility.

Olympus’ new electrosurgery generator is provided with an advanced touch screen that facilitates easy set up of physician-specific custom settings, in addition to making adjustments for more effective procedure.

Other benefits offered by the new generator include precise and easy-to-read error messages simplify error handling and automatic foot switch assignment to the generator.

The ESG-150 electrosurgery generator features fast spark monitor, high power cut support, and contact quality monitor.

Olympus supplies different neutral electrodes with a variety of sizes and designs. Its electrodes feature friendly surface and split-design with hydrogel, which will help minimize the risk of pad site burns.

The company will exhibit the new ESG-150 electrosurgery generator at the Digestive Disease Week 2019 conference, which will take place between 18 and 21 May.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas group vice president Kurt Heine said: Our complete range of solutions for the GI and Pulmonary segments strengthens our position as a full-service provider and gives our customers room to focus increasingly on therapeutic procedures enabled by energy-driven technology.

“We are pleased to complete our family of generator offerings. In partnership with our customers, we continue to drive increased quality of care, cost reductions and patient satisfaction.”

In January this year, Olympus launched its A-approved Spiration Valve System (SVS) for the treatment of severe emphysema, a progressive form of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).