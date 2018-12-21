Generex Biotechnology partially-owned subsidiary Olaregen Therapeutix has established a premier sales force in the wound care space and contracted with a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) for distribution of Excellagen in the VA system through a network of veteran-owned distribution partners.

Olaregen CEO Anthony Dolisi said: “Through a dedicated recruiting effort with our sales channel partners, we are building an expert sales force with extensive experience in medical sales and wound care. Olaregen now has 150+ Sales Consultants who are poised to successfully commercialize Excellagen by delivering outstanding and connected customer service.

“At Olaregen, we view customer support as an integral part of our mission to heal challenging wounds with cutting-edge regenerative medicine products like Excellagen, which is a novel cellular and tissue based product (CTP).

“CTPs are of particular benefit to chronic non-healing wounds as they work to stimulate wound healing by utilizing the patient’s own cells to rebuild tissues. We are pleased to have a dedicated sales force poised to launch Excellegen in the multi-billion wound care market in the first quarter of 2019.”

Olaregen provides a comprehensive sales training program for the sales team, including:

A comprehensive module on wound development and progression, with detailed training on the use of Excellegen for the treatment and management of hard to manage wounds;

Compliance training and education for all team members to promote organizational adherence to applicable federal and state law, and private payer healthcare requirements;

Implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse;

Internal and external controls for sales tracking, verification, and validation.

In addition to these critical sales efforts, Olaregen is developing strategic relationships within the Government Services Administration (GSA) through a SDVOSB that maintains a network of veteran-owned marketing and distribution organizations that have preferred contractor status throughout the 21 Veteran Integrated Services Network (VISN) regions.

Olaregen Therapeutix is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that fill unmet needs in the current wound care market.

Source: Company Press Release