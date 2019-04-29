Oculos, a vertically-integrated ophthalmic R&D organization, and Optceutics, an expert in ophthalmic R&D, have signed a co-promotion agreement to provide broader services for clients spanning from early research through product approval.

The co-promotion agreement is expected to demonstrate the commitment of both organizations for providing a continuous engagement to ophthalmic companies looking for support across the entire R&D lifecycle.

Oculos is a Florida-based R&D organization that offers services for ophthalmic companies – regulatory strategy/submission, formulation development, analytical chemistry, microbiology, CMC, and clinical research.

Oculos president and CEO Ben Burton said: “We are excited about expanding our relationship with Optceutics, and the opportunity it brings to serve even more clients across the ophthalmic pharmaceutical and device continuum. We know Chris and the team well and are impressed with their scientific acumen and client-centered approach. We look forward to bringing this extension of services to our clients.”

Optceutics is a London-based company that works with ophthalmic drug companies across the globe on a fee-for-service and collaborative basis. It has developed the PK-EyeTM, a dynamic ophthalmic pharmacokinetic model, and advanced formulation chemistry.

Under the present collaboration, Optceutics would join Oculos at the Association of Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia, from 28 April to 2 May 2019.

Optceutics uses PK-Eye to speed up the development of intravitreal injection and implant based biologic and pharmaceutical products.

The device is also used to identify the right formulation technology, optimize the selection of dose and dose frequency, compare activity and duration to known products, reduce program risk before moving into costly animal and human studies, speed development of biosimilar products and generate unique data to support additional patent coverage.

Optceutics CEO Chris Redheadsaid: “Oculos has a well-deserved reputation as a leading provider of ophthalmic drug R&D. We believe access to its expanding repertoire of preclinical, clinical and regulatory expertise will have huge benefits for our clients moving their new drugs and formulations towards the market.”