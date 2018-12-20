Ochsner Health System has announced a new partnership with Geneva Health Solutions (GHS) to bring innovation to Louisiana patients with cardiac device implants.

This partnership marks the first time GHS cloud-based technology platform and remote monitoring service for patients with cardiac implants will be utilized in the region – Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

The GHS system will drive full automated scheduling and reporting in collaboration with Ochsner’s established electronic medical record (EPIC).

Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute director Dr Christopher White said: “Innovation has been fundamental for Ochsner since its founding under the leadership of Dr. John L. Ochsner, Sr., who pioneered valve and coronary surgery. From performing the first heart transplant in the Gulf South to participating in more than 100 clinical trials, Ochsner’s cardiology team embraces new technology and procedures that improve patient outcomes.

“This partnership with Geneva Health Solution complements our relentless spirit for advancing the knowledge of the mechanisms, treatments and diagnoses of cardiovascular disease for our patients in Louisiana and beyond.”

Ochsner Health System cardiology service line vice president Todd Mule said: “Ochsner is committed to investing in patient-centric technology and are confident that partnering with Geneva Health Solutions will further enhance what we are able to offer our patient and coordinated care team through our electronic medical records platform, Epic.

“Ochsner’s investment in and enthusiasm for technology offers our patients enhanced coordination of care, convenience and better results.”

Millions of Americans have implanted cardiac devices. Patients with these devices, such as pacemakers, defibrillators and loop recorders, transmit critical cardiac data from their implanted device from the comfort of their homes to the provider via the cloud.

These transmissions allow providers to monitor their patients proactively for both routine device follow-up and alerts regarding device issues or clinical events, like atrial fibrillation and other indicators of heart failure.

The GHS patent-pending platform aggregates cardiac device data from all major device manufacturers’ remote monitoring portal, in-office checks and ER visits. The GHS remote monitoring service helps providers manage the incoming data in an outpatient setting.

GHS CEO Yuri Sudhakar said: “We are honored to be selected by Ochsner to deliver a high caliber remote monitoring service to their patients and help become an extension of Ochsner’s hardworking device clinic team.

“The data deluge from these devices can overwhelm cardiac practices, physicians and staff. With our platform and service, cardiology practices can focus on their patients, not data management.”

GHS’s service and platform is being used in over 60 cardiology practices nationwide, improving workflow for physicians and staff, increasing patient compliance, identifying issues about patient’s devices or critical cardiac conditions in advance, and helping reduce costs from hospitalizations.

Source: Company Press Release